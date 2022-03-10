O.K., I’ll admit it, panfish have been biting all winter. But since the gamefish season is now closed, it’s a great time to get out and experience some late ice panfish. You can’t beat the weather (although it’s still plenty cold right now) and there’s nothing like fresh panfish in the frying pan (and I must say, better them than us :<). But please practice selective harvest and only keep the medium size fish. Let the little ones and the big ones go to ensure the future of the fishery.
Right now, a couple of the usual patterns are working. The deep basin fishing for suspenders is still a good way to catch them especially on the deeper clearer bodies of water. But on the shallower lakes, the weed edges and bottom fishing can be the ticket, especially if you’re not finding what you’re looking for out in the basin.
I’ve heard some anglers like a tiny tear drop jig with a small plastic on it. But others prefer the same jig with a wax worm or larvae on it. So take your pick, depending on how you like to fish. And of course, the old bobber with a small minnow is always a good choice for the second line. But here’s a little tip: Most fisher people that catch a lot only use one line because they’re always moving (hole hopping) trying to stay on the fish.
Watching your electronics can be key to dialing in on the suspending fish, just reel up above the mark you see on the screen and try to get it to bite - many times they like it on the drop. Usually a pattern will reveal itself as to what depth range they’re using on that particular day.
