Wally Finn

I was in the local watering hole the other night (OK, I guess technically I’m always in the “watering hole”, but I digress) and I heard there’s some die-hard anglers out there still chasing panfish through the ice on the local lakes. 

And with this latest forecast, it sounds like there’s still going to be time to get out and experience some late ice panfishing while it lasts, but you might have to bring a plank to get on the ice if the shoreline is too eroded! But a fresh meal of panfish is sure tasty! (And I must say, better them than us!) But please practice selective harvest and only keep the medium size fish. Let the little ones and the big ones go to ensure the future of the fishery.

