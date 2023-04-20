I was in the local watering hole the other night (OK, I guess technically I’m always in the “watering hole”, but I digress) and I heard there’s some die-hard anglers out there still chasing panfish through the ice on the local lakes.
And with this latest forecast, it sounds like there’s still going to be time to get out and experience some late ice panfishing while it lasts, but you might have to bring a plank to get on the ice if the shoreline is too eroded! But a fresh meal of panfish is sure tasty! (And I must say, better them than us!) But please practice selective harvest and only keep the medium size fish. Let the little ones and the big ones go to ensure the future of the fishery.
Right now, a couple patterns are popular. The ole deep basin fishing for suspenders is still a good way to catch them especially on the deeper clearer bodies of water – just don’t pull them out of too deep of water or they’ll get barotrauma. But on the shallower lakes, the weed edges and bottom fishing can be the ticket, especially if you’re not finding what you’re looking for in the basin.
I’ve heard some anglers like a tiny teardrop jig with a small plastic on it. But others prefer the same jig with a wax worm or some larvae on it. And of course, the old bobber with a small minnow is always a good choice for the second line. Watching your electronics can be key to dialing in on the suspending fish, just reel up above the mark you see on the screen and try to get it to bite. Usually a pattern will reveal itself as to what depth they’re using on that particular day. But foremost, be careful out there!
