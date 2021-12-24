After the storm last week there were a few people venturing out over the weekend onto the ice. Action was mixed according to the reports that I heard.
There are a lot of walleyes in the lake right now, but subsequently there are also a lot of perch as well. The perch hatch has been good. Although most are still too small to eat in most anglers opine, the size of the perch are perfect for growing big walleyes, pike and muskies.
Anglers who put a camera down will see the scads of perch everywhere - especially in the bays. This is good and bad for anglers. It’s good that it will grow nice big fish that like to eat them. And hopefully a lot of these perch will also grow up to be harvest-able size for anglers as well.
But it’s bad that the fish have a lot of natural forage in the lake to feast on. And that in turn will make them more difficult for anglers to catch them on artificial lures and live bait on hooks and jigs as well.
Why eat something with a hook in it when you can eat your favorite meal that is constantly swimming right in front of your face?? That’s how I see it anyway.
Oh, and I want to mention there is a new rule on my buddies the eelpout, burbot or whatever you want to call them slimy squirrelly suckers.
As most of you know, they’ve had it rough for quite sometime. They’re like Rodney Dangerfield - they get no respect. For decades you would see the ice unfortunately “littered” with dead frozen eelpout.
And with that the population plummeted, and everyone wondered “where did all the eelpout go?” Dah!! So now according to the DNR “all burbot must be immediately released.” So, sorry guys, no more eelpout football on the ice. And no more “poor man’s lobster” for all you humans that like to eat them either. You’ll have to wait until they rebound now. So handle with care!
