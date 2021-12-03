I heard the excited talk starting last Tuesday night that there may have been a giant muskie that would officially challenge the state record caught out of our beloved Mille Lacs Lake, and it turns out it’s true! The big lake has been kicking out giant muskies for decades and predictions were high in the mid-2000’s that the record would soon fall. But as they say - time passes by.
Many think the record has been caught and subsequently released - numerous times in the past 20 years, but no one brought one of those contenders to the scales - and none of those fish were officially 57 3/4 inches long. And the ones that did make it to the scale - even fish as long as 57 inches - all fell short of the previous record of 54 pounds caught from Winni more than 64 years ago!
One can wax about why it took so long to finally break the record - when it’s allegedly been swimming around out there for decades. If I had to wage a reason, I’d say because it took this long for a special fish like this to grow to these extraordinary proportions - because it had superior genetics and was destined to be a “super fish.” It also had a clipped fin, proving it was a stocked fish. Hopefully the DNR can tell us exactly how old the fish was. It’s speculated to be around 20 years old. Will be interesting to hear exactly how old it really was.
I’ve been swimming around this lake for some time now, and I think it’s the biggest muskie that has ever been caught out of Mille Lacs lake - that has been fully documented for all to see. I’m proud to be swimming around in the lake that is the new home to the state record muskie! And may I add, it’s about time the record was broken! On behalf of all the fish that swim in Mille Lacs, I’d like to say congratulations Nolan Sprengeler, you caught the biggest fish in the lake!
Loose lines and tight lips,
Wally
