Now that the season for walleyes has reopened as of Saturday, July 16, I’ve actually been hearing some good reports. After a slow start to the season and then the shutdown for two weeks nobody really knew what to expect when the season reopened. But from what I’m hearing the anglers that went had good success.
I can tell you not many were out there but with the low success of the early season I guess you can’t blame them. I’m sure once the word gets out a little further, (there’s been some positive reports on the Mille Lacs pages on book your face, or whatever you humans call that site) it won’t take long for other people to come.
That’s the problem with your social media, everyone waits to hear from some other fisherperson to see how the fishing is. If it’s good they come, if it’s not they don’t. But how do you know the person posting the report knows what the heck they’re doing? Seems like it might be best to go out and try it and see for yourself before you go believing what some keyboard warrior (is that what you all call them?) has to jabber on about.
Anywho, from what I’m seeing down here it’s a combo of spinners and crawlers coming by and the ole leech dangling under a bobber that’s been working the best from this vantage point. Lots of reports from the middle of the lake in deep water.
The good news for all you Wally eaters is it’s just over a month before the harvest regulation (whatever that looks like) will kick in on Thursday, September 1. Sounds like it will be at least one fish from 21-23 inches or one over 28 inches until Wednesday, November 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.