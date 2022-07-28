Wally Finn

Now that the season for walleyes has reopened as of Saturday, July 16, I’ve actually been hearing some good reports. After a slow start to the season and then the shutdown for two weeks nobody really knew what to expect when the season reopened. But from what I’m hearing the anglers that went had good success.

I can tell you not many were out there but with the low success of the early season I guess you can’t blame them. I’m sure once the word gets out a little further, (there’s been some positive reports on the Mille Lacs pages on book your face, or whatever you humans call that site) it won’t take long for other people to come.

