Wally Finn

Ice fishing is upon us and one of the more popular lakes in the area is Shakopee Lake. This lake gets an amazing amount of pressure in the winter but still seems to be able to kick out fish - especially panfish. 

Well, if you didn’t hear, the DNR has made a special sunfish regulation on Shakopee. The new limit for sunfish is five fish, crappies remain at the statewide 10 fish limit.

