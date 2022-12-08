Ice fishing is upon us and one of the more popular lakes in the area is Shakopee Lake. This lake gets an amazing amount of pressure in the winter but still seems to be able to kick out fish - especially panfish.
Well, if you didn’t hear, the DNR has made a special sunfish regulation on Shakopee. The new limit for sunfish is five fish, crappies remain at the statewide 10 fish limit.
These special regulations are normally put on fisheries that have the potential to grow decent size fish – and to protect them from overharvest. Lakes like Shakopee that receive lots of fishing pressure are susceptible to overharvest – even if that is within the state regulations – because of the sheer pressure.
Many anglers are aware of the term “selective harvest” that InFisherman Magazine coined decades ago. What this means is to release the small and large fish of any species, and only harvest the medium size fish to sustain a healthy population.
IE: The small fish get to grow up, and the big fish get to spawn and hopefully make more little fish and so goes the cycle of life. But the problem – especially with panfish (crappies, sunnies and perch) – is that some anglers seemingly don’t care about that and still kill the big fish.
There is no need to clean a 10-inch sunfish or a 12-inch crappie – these fish have superior genetics and need to be released to spawn – to maintain a healthy population. Keep the medium size fish, even if you don’t catch a big one very often. The reason you’re probably not catching many big ones is because somebody else already kept them instead of releasing them.
