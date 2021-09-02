Well folks we are moving into late summer like it or not. As much as I love the spring and the time of renewal, I really dig the fall the most. I love the dropping water temperatures and putting on the feedbag as this year’s hatch of bait is getting bigger and bigger.
But enough about me, this is supposed to be a smallmouth report - not a Wally report - ha, ha, snort..
I caught up with a good friend and guide Matt Treno recently to pick his brain as to where he’s finding my brown buddy’s these days.
Matt says: “The best smallmouth bite has been in 12-18 feet of water the last week. Fish are biting a Berkley gulp leech or jackal cross tail shads worked on a drop shot or on a jig worm using a fluke stick Jr or Berkley jig worm cut in half. The Ned rig with a Zman Ned craw has been fooling a few fish as well.”
Now if you’re a bass guy, you probably know exactly what he just said. But for those of you that don’t speak bass, let me see if I can break it down for you. Gulp leeches and shads are simply different plastic baits that look like real bait. A drop shot is where the hook is rigged above a weight anywhere from 6-18 inches. This keeps the bait off the bottom. A jig worm is simply a small jig head dressed with plastic. A ned rig is similar, just with an even smaller piece of plastic. There, if that was clear as mud - google it!
I’d like to thank Matt for the report and the super cute pics of Leo as well, I think he has a bright future in the fishing scene! If you’re interested in fishing with Matt, give him a call or text at: 612-619-5690 or email matttreno@hotmail.com or check out his website www.mattsfishing.com
Loose lines and tight lips,
Wally
