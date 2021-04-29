Last week, I saw a piece in this paper about the local reaction to the new walleye regs, so I thought I’d surf the internets a little and see what was out there for reactions on Bookface or whatever ya call it. I found a lot of interesting comments and fodder regarding the new regs and lake management there as well. There were many differing opinions. On one end of the spectrum, there’s people that are very passionate about being able to keep fish, and on the other end are the people that are just enjoying the great fishing the lake has to offer. In between, there are a plethora of armchair biologists and treaty interpreters.
I love the back and forth of some of the users as they can get pretty heated with name calling and over all disrespect for each other because of their opinions. A lot of times I’d like to chime in but usually will not side with anyone in particular unless I think there needs to be some clarification and factual information added to the topic. Since I have an up close and personal view of what’s going on down here, I occasionally interject.
One conversation that I got a kick out of had a person talking about how good the lake used to be. He cited all these different reasons for his argument. The other person disagreed and talked about how good the fishing is right now and cited numerous trips they had made that confirmed it. Most agreed with the second person. But the first person wouldn’t let it go and began citing all the problems the lake currently has. Finally, the second person asked him if he was complaining about how good the fishing is right now. There was no response, and that was the end of it. I guess some humans just don’t feel right unless they’re complaining about something.
Last winter, the fishing was good - but not as good as the year before. I suspect that the fishing this summer is going to be good again as there’s plenty of walleyes in the lake right now. So whether or not you agree with the current regs/management of the lake, that’s the bottom line. Now if the fishing was horrible and no one was coming to the lake that would be a different story, but it’s not. This winter proved again Mille Lacs is the place to be.
Loose lines and tight lips,
Wally
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.