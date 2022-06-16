Well, it’s finally June! After a long drawn out sorta spring, summer has arrived. Water temps are slowly rising and my buddies and I are starting to spread out on the lake a little more now. I see fisherpeople all over the lake as well, from shallow in the evenings to out on the gravel and mud flats during the day too. And don’t forget about the deep rocks either. Lots of options right now.
Leeches are the popular choice right now but I did see a couple shiners still dangling below some bobbers the other day on a deep weed edge. Oh, I forgot to mention them earlier. Deep weeds are often a forgotten location for us on the big lake as the other prime structures seem to hawg the glory.
My brown friends, the smallies, should be getting ready to bed up if they haven’t already. Different areas of the lake happen at different times depending on the conditions. But be nice to the bedding fish as they’re just trying to protect their young. And if you do pull them off, try to get them back in the water ASAP so they can get back to business.
I have heard of a few muskies caught in shallow water since opener, but a lot of anglers got skunked as well, but what’s new with getting skunked for muskies - nothing. There’s just not that many in any given lake so that is usually the norm.
Anywho, enjoy this beautiful June, it only comes around once a year.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
