Well, I hope you all enjoyed the 2021/22 ice fishing season as it’s a wrap. Late ice and even later ice on the Northwest side of the lake hampered fishermen from the get go. Then, after the ice had solidly formed we got a substantial snow storm that again caused problems and slowed the freezing process as well as creating lots of slush too.
Fishing the mid-lake mud was a short affair this season due to the above circumstances and the fact that once the roads were plowed, it was only a matter of weeks and we got the dump of the year the week before the season closed, and not many resorts reopened them.
Fishing itself was spotty - probably due to the high perch population in the lake right now. According to my buddy Tom at the DNR Garrison office (I have a direct line) he said as of Jan. 20, anglers had only harvested 4,600 pounds of us. Good news for me, not so much for you fisher peoples.
So I’m not holding my breath for the rest of the harvest results this winter, something tells me it’s going to be fairly uneventful. But that didn’t stop the wheel house parades from coming - nearly every weekend once the ice was drivable for the big rigs. I heard it looked like little cities out there at night. Some of the houses even looked like a disco-tech, wonder if there were any dance parties?
Anyway, I guess I got too much (double hand clap) time on my hands now that I don’t have to dodge dem hooks anymore. And oh, before I forget, all you angler type folks need a new license now cuz the old one expired on Feb. 28 - so don’t say I didn’t remind you when the warden asks.
