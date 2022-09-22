Boy did those bass guys come in and make a good showing on Mille Lacs. We all knew there were some big bronzies out there, but the number of five pounders caught was off the chart. There were even a few over six pounds that were caught.
Ever since the Bassmasters were here in 2016 and 2017 the word was out that we have a world class fishery here, but having this many pros come again and catch that many fish really solidified Mille Lacs’ status.
I had the pleasure of tracking some of the anglers on Tuesday which was group B’s second day of qualifying for the knockout round. When those guys fish they are very efficient with their time. Sometimes they’re moving fast and covering water, other times they’re stationary and obviously working on a fish they’ve seen (or watching) on their electronics.
And when they’re done with a spot, they pull that trolling motor and scamper to the drivers console and take off in a flash. And when they get to a fishing spot the boat is barely off plane and they shut down the motor and again run to the bow, deploy the trolling motor and are fishing again in mere seconds. But I guess with $100,000 on the line, time is literally money.
Very fun to watch how methodical they are, and the amount of electronics they have on the boat is mind boggling. I think you have to be an IT specialist just to be able to turn them all on, much less interpret what they’re telling you. But anyway, sure was fun.
