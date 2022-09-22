Wally Finn

Boy did those bass guys come in and make a good showing on Mille Lacs. We all knew there were some big bronzies out there, but the number of five pounders caught was off the chart. There were even a few over six pounds that were caught.

Ever since the Bassmasters were here in 2016 and 2017 the word was out that we have a world class fishery here, but having this many pros come again and catch that many fish really solidified Mille Lacs’ status.

