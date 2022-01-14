Brrr! The freeze Meister definitely paid us a visit last week. Although the thermostat is set to a steady 33 degree’s down here, I saw on the internets that it was -25 up top at one point, with a couple other mornings not far behind. Really? I feel sorry for you humans sometimes, lol!
Well, other than the constant cracking and banging of the ice building and expanding it really doesn’t bother us a whole lot down here. And unfortunately this deep freeze hasn’t done much for the slush pockets either. It’s amazing how much insulating value a foot of the white stuff has.
Ice conditions continue to vary on the big lake with the north west corner needing the most help. After the reopening of that area of the lake with the storm on December 15, it did not get much time to re-freeze before a couple big dumps of snow covered it up.
The south and east side of the lake did not reopen in that storm, and is in good shape ice wise. Most resorts in that area of the lake are allowing vehicle traffic with wheel houses, but it is always a good idea to check on current conditions before venturing out.
Fishing remains more steady than the weather, with good reports coming mostly from deeper water. 24-30 feet during the day and 18-24 feet during low light periods and at night. Some are saying set lines are out producing jigging, but it’s always a good idea to give them both options since two lines are allowed on the ice.
I can attest that the fish that have been caught are very fat and sassy (I always seem to over eat around the holidays too, so that didn’t help ;<) as the perch population is off the charts this year. So don’t be surprised if your depth finder lights up when you put it in the hole, especially if you’re any where near the weeds.
