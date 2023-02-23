Well, just like that the angling season for us wally’s is over on Mille Lacs at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, February 27 (that’s this coming Monday for all you non-calendar peoples). So you better get us while you can. The reg. Is still one fish between 21-23 inches or one over 28 inches. Strangely enough, the statewide walleye season closes the day before on Sunday, February 26. So you get an extra day to try to catch us on the big lake.
The pike season is a little different on Mille Lacs and runs till March 31. But spearing concludes on Sunday, Feb. 26 as does pike statewide (believe me I know, lots of dates for a pea brain fish to keep straight!). The limit whether you’re angling or jabbing is still three fish, but none are allowed over 30 inches, any caught angling over 30 inches must be immediately released.
Now for spearers this has been the problem, because generally spearing is all about the big fish. So if it looks like it’s pushing 30 inches better let it swim on by on the big pond.
Tulibee are still on the table (pun intended) as the season is continuous on those, and the limit is five on the big lake. So there is still some fun to be had there even after the walter season is closed.
Perch are slowly coming back out there with a load of smaller fish in the lake right now, and there are hopes these will grow into a harvestable size (if my fellow walleyes and I don’t eat them all first ;<). The season is again continuous, and the statewide limit is 20 daily, 40 in possession.
Of course crappies and sunnies are open as well with limits of 10 and 20 respectively. But remember selective harvest - let the big and little ones go - eat the mid-sized fish to continue the propagation (I know, big word) of the fishery.
