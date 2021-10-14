Even though it has not felt much like fall recently, this being Minnesota and all, it’s a fact that it will come sooner or later. Some years it comes sooner, this year it appears to be coming later. But think of it this way, it sure does shorten the whole cold season thing when it’s like this.
Anyway, whether it feels like it or not, it is October, and that means big fish time. Whether you’re after muskie or pike, both species are putting on the feed bag to expand their fat reserves so when they develop eggs they will stay nice and healthy ‘til spring.
October is a great time to hit the weedline with a spinnerbait or jerkbait for a mixed bag of pike and muskie. Keeping the boat outside the weedline is a stealthy approach to finicky fish that may spook if you get the boat right in the weeds. Also the outside edge of the weedline is a great ambush point that fish use. They’ll hide in the weeds and dart out to eat any unsuspecting bait that swims by out in the open. So make sure you’re not too close with the boat and alert the fish of your presence.
Muskies and some big northerns will also be using the rock reefs this time of year as well. Most reefs are full of all kinds of fish the bigger predator likes to eat. But perch will be at the top of the menu, and later on in the fall - tulibees. Tuli’s will come to the reefs to spawn when the water cools down to around 38-42 degrees. Big jerkbaits and rubber baits get the nod here. Trolled or cast.
Some of the biggest muskies the lake has to offer will be caught in the next month or so – and we’re talking 50 plus pounders. So if you’re interested in that, you won’t have to wait much longer. Generally, the last week of October through the first week of November is when some of the biggest muskies are caught for the entire season. But with this current weather, this year may be a little later.
Loose lines and tight lips,
Wally
