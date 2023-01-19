I know I’m a couple days late on this and all you diehard trout anglers have probably already been out, but for those of you that didn’t know, the trout season opened on Jan. 14. The Cuyuna mine pits get their fair share of pressure every winter so I wanted to let ya’ll know the DNR has been doing some stocking in the Grand Rapids area lakes as well.
Here’s what the DNR had to say:
Staff from the DNR and the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board stocked trout from the Spire Valley, Crystal Springs and Lanesboro state fish hatcheries into nine of the Grand Rapids area’s ten designated trout lakes this year:
Camp Four Lake, 11 miles northeast of Chisholm, received 375 yearling brook trout.
Erskine Lake, 13 miles northeast of Bigfork, received 2,740 fingerling splake.
Kremer Lake, 16 miles north of Grand Rapids, received 3,600 yearling rainbow trout.
Lucky Lake, 14 miles north of Grand Rapids, received 600 yearling brown trout.
Moonshine Lake, 17 miles north of Grand Rapids, received 500 yearling rainbow trout.
Pickerel Lake (McCarthy Beach State Park), 15 miles northwest of Chisholm, received 335 yearling splake.
LaRue mine pit in Nashwauk received 1,500 yearling rainbow trout.
Kinney mine pit in Kinney received 2,400 yearling rainbow trout.
Tioga mine pit, three miles south of Cohasset, received 2,100 yearling rainbow trout.
Deepwater Lake will be stocked in 2023.
Seasonal trout fishing on the lakes above requires an annual angling license and a trout stamp. Anglers fishing trout in these lakes with a 24- or 72-hour angling license are not required to purchase a trout stamp. Fishing hours for stream trout on inland waters run from one hour before sunrise to 11 p.m. The 2023 winter season for anglers on the lakes listed above is from Saturday, Jan. 14, through Friday, March 31, while the summer season is from Saturday, May 13, through Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. For more info see mndnr.gov/fishing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.