Well, usually around this time of year there’s a little sign of the big lake beginning to melt down, but other than the creeks flowing in creating some open water, the banks are still pretty tight. And with the extended forecast (I know, the weather people are the only ones that can be consistently wrong and still keep their jobs) it’s not looking good anytime soon.
But in the meantime, another season is opening on Saturday, April 16 and that’s the inland stream trout season. Now, I know I’m a walleye, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that’s all I know about. I do have some silvery and brown friends that I connect with occasionally, and there’s also this thing called the internets ya know!
But really, walking and wading the bank of a trout stream (or any other stream for that matter) can be a good way to get outside and get some fresh air, and exercise after being cooped up inside for a while. Doesn’t take much more than a couple split shot, a hook and a night crawler to catch’um.
Or, you can get as fancy as you want with all the fly gear. I think they call those anglers “purists”. Crankbaits, spoons and spinners work as well. It’s just a matter of what technique you prefer - or are willing to lose to the tangle of wood and brush that normally accompanies a good trout stream.
But the fun part about using crawlers is you can get into some suckers while waiting for a trout to bite. They are a good battle and a nice bonus – especially if you like to smoke’um. Look for the deeper runs and eddies where the current is a little slower, and also undercut banks. These are classic holding areas for stream trout. Anglers will need a trout stamp on designated waters.
So whatever you’re doing, make sure you get outside and enjoy this supposed spring weather!
