Wally Finn

Well, there doesn’t seem to be an end to this ice age – the lows lately have been making ice instead of melting it! There is still time to go ice fishing. (I know, sounds so exciting right?) But can you believe, by the time you read this, the big lake was open in 2012? That’s right, it’s the modern day record, and it opened up on March 26, 2012.

So now that I’ve deepened your post-winter blues, let’s talk about something that might help – tullibees! Yup, they’re fantastic on the smoker, and why buy them when you can still go out and catch them?

