Well, there doesn’t seem to be an end to this ice age – the lows lately have been making ice instead of melting it! There is still time to go ice fishing. (I know, sounds so exciting right?) But can you believe, by the time you read this, the big lake was open in 2012? That’s right, it’s the modern day record, and it opened up on March 26, 2012.
So now that I’ve deepened your post-winter blues, let’s talk about something that might help – tullibees! Yup, they’re fantastic on the smoker, and why buy them when you can still go out and catch them?
The big lake is solid as a rock still and this is a great time to poke around in deep water and see if you can find some – you might even stumble into some nice eater perch along the way. Tullys have no closed season, so as long as you can access the lake it’s game on!
Now I doubt you’ll find a road that you can take a truck on since the resorts have probably quit plowing by now, but let your fingers do the walkin’ and give a couple a call or check out Facebooked or whatever that thing is you humans are so infatuated with.
Once you get out there it won’t take much more than a small jig and waxy to get them to bite. Of course some electronics would be helpful as well, as tullys (ciscos) are a pelagic fish and they can swim anywhere in the water column as long as it’s in their preferred temperature range.
So winter is perfect because they are a cold water species. That is why they stay so deep in the summer, and are usually found hanging near the thermocline – that is if the lake stratifies (Mille Lacs does not, it’s too shallow and wind blown). Another fun fact is pelagic species never stop swimming.
I can attest, those fish make me tired just looking at them. Oh, and the little ones make me hungry cuz they’re like little sardines – they just slide on down!
