Gotta watch it out on Mille Lacs the next couple weeks as a new regulation takes place on July 1. The Minnesota DNR reminds Mille Lacs anglers of the July 1-15 walleye closure.
Mille Lacs Lake anglers can catch and release walleye through Thursday, June 30, and are reminded of a two-week walleye closure — implemented to reduce hooking mortality — that will be in place from Friday, July 1, through Friday, July 15.
During the walleye closure, angling is allowed for all other species. Anglers targeting northern pike and muskellunge are allowed to use sucker minnows greater than 8 inches in length. But anglers targeting all other fish species must use artificial lures and may not use live, dead, preserved or parts of minnows, night crawlers, worms, leeches or crayfish while fishing during this period. Catch-and-release walleye fishing will resume on Saturday, July 16, and continue through Wednesday, Aug. 31. The one-fish walleye limit is scheduled to resume Thursday, Sept. 1, through Wednesday, Nov. 30.
Fishing hours on Mille Lacs Lake are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. for all species. However, beginning with the opening of muskellunge season on Saturday, June 4, anglers targeting muskie and northern pike are not subject to the night fishing closure if they are using artificial lures or sucker minnows longer than 8 inches. During the late walleye harvest season beginning Thursday, Sept. 1, all anglers can fish from 6 a.m. to midnight.
Complete Mille Lacs Lake fishing regulations are available on the DNR website, so check it out!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.