I know all you wally anglers are chompin’ at the bit for a walleye report now that the harvest season is open. Well, I wish I had some better news for you – unfortunately, not much has changed. The bite is still tough and inconsistent.
Probably the number one way to catch a wally right now would be to go out a couple hours before sunset and find some medium depth rocks to anchor up and bobber fish. The fish seem to get active around sunset and you can usually pick off a couple fish right before dark.
The evening trolling bite should be picking up here soon. With the cooling water as we get into fall should bring numbers of fish into the shallower water and they will be susceptible (I know, big word) to a trolled crankbait. And now with the midnight cutoff and the shortening of the days, there should be plenty of darkness for all you night owls.
During the day, power corking the flats or gravel bars has provided a few fish. Drive along until you spot some fish on the fishfinder, stop and throw out your bobbers. Just keep repeating and hopefully you’ll find some biters. Leadcore cranking is another option that should be currently working too. Deeper rocks are another place to try both methods as well.
There are lots of small walleyes in the lake right now as well so please handle with care, these are the future.
Oh, and BTW, welcome all you MLF anglers! Will be interesting to see how many wally’s these guys catch since this is the time of year that smallies and wally’s can be occupying the same real estate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.