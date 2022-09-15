Wally Finn

I know all you wally anglers are chompin’ at the bit for a walleye report now that the harvest season is open. Well, I wish I had some better news for you – unfortunately, not much has changed. The bite is still tough and inconsistent.

Probably the number one way to catch a wally right now would be to go out a couple hours before sunset and find some medium depth rocks to anchor up and bobber fish. The fish seem to get active around sunset and you can usually pick off a couple fish right before dark.

