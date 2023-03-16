Wally Finn

Just came across this notice from the DNR that they are looking to recruit conservation officers. I’ve always respected COs for protecting the resources and for trying to keep the lawbreakers out there from poaching and taking over their limits all in the name of being a “sportsman” So if you’ve ever been interested in becoming a CO or you know someone that might - check this out:

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two open-house-style career fairs for anyone interested in learning about becoming a conservation officer. The career fairs are part of the agency’s current CO Prep program application period, which runs through March 31 and is for people without previous law enforcement experience.

