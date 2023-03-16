Just came across this notice from the DNR that they are looking to recruit conservation officers. I’ve always respected COs for protecting the resources and for trying to keep the lawbreakers out there from poaching and taking over their limits all in the name of being a “sportsman” So if you’ve ever been interested in becoming a CO or you know someone that might - check this out:
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two open-house-style career fairs for anyone interested in learning about becoming a conservation officer. The career fairs are part of the agency’s current CO Prep program application period, which runs through March 31 and is for people without previous law enforcement experience.
The career fairs are Wednesday, March 15, from 4-7 p.m. at the DNR Central Office, 500 Lafayette Road in St. Paul, and Monday, March 20, from 4-7 p.m. at the Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College, 2101 14th St. in Cloquet.
Anyone with at least a two-year degree and a love for the outdoors can apply for the CO Prep program, which is a key part of the DNR Enforcement Division’s effort to create a workforce that more closely resembles the diverse communities it serves.
“We’re looking for people who are hardworking and honest, and who possess a high degree of integrity,” said Col. Rodmen Smith, director of the DNR Enforcement Division.
Multiple DNR conservation officers, including those who have gone through the CO Prep program, will be at the career fairs to answer questions and share their perspectives on the career with attendees. Additional information, including a link to the application and location details, is on the DNR website mndnr.gov/enforcement/careers.
