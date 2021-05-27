Be mindful of catch and release!
I know there’s a small harvest going on now until May 31, but the majority of us fish you’re going to be catching will more than likely be under or over the slot limit of 21-23 inches. With that said, care should be exercised on all fish that are to be released. Remember, these are the future of the lake, so we need to be handled gently.
Right now, even though the water temps are not even close to their peak, the angling pressure is extensive, and it will result in some post mortalities (to all you newbies, that’s a fish that may swim away after being caught, but later die from the experience). Anglers should be conscious of not over-handling fish to be released. Don’t drop us on the floor of the boat in the net, leave us over the side in the net. Carpet is very bad because it removes our protective slime and opens us up for disease – not to mention makes your boat smelly. Ever seen an ugly fish with growths and what not? It was probably laid down on carpet sometime during its life – so don’t do that and be nice to us.
And as much as we like our picture taken, maybe try to refrain from taking so many, and get us back in the water a little quicker. After all, how many walleye pics do you really need? And don’t they all basically look the same anyway? Also, if we happen to swallow your hook, please don’t try to remove it, just cut the line and let us go as fast as you can.
I watched an angler the other day who didn’t even use a net. He just reached over the side and picked the fish up, unhooked it and let it go. He caught a lot. This technique is way faster than using a net, and your rig (and the fish) doesn’t get all tangled up and is much better on the fish. So please be gentle with us; we don’t need any white bellies floating around out there.
On another note, the catch and release bass season has been open for a couple weeks, but the official bass season opens on May 29. So if you’re looking to catch something different, give it a try. Don’t forget to thank a veteran and enjoy the Memorial Day weekend!
Loose lines and tight lips,
Wally
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.