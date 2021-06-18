Great early summer fishin!
As the temperatures have been blistering, the water temps on the lake are rising as well and with that it’s moving the seasonal progression of the fish right along at a quick pace.
Currently, walleye’s are being caught all over the lake, from deep to shallow. It’s all in how far you want to travel and how you want to fish’um. If you want a boat ride and like the mud flats and a good shot at a big one, that’s where I’d go. Lindy rigging live bait at .5-.7 mph or bobber fishing is a good bet. The top edges are always a good place to start.
If you want to fish right around the corner from the access you can do that too; just find some mid-depth rocks and a decent point or breakline and you’ll still find walleyes. They might not be the biggest the lake has to offer, but they’re still fun to catch. Bobber fishing, casting/dragging jigs or trolling crankbaits in the evening is the ticket there.
You don’t have to go far to catch smallmouth bass as well. A combination of shallow rocks and sand are consistently producing fish. Plastics, jerkbaits and topwater are all working. Pick your pattern and see which one produces best.
So as usual, the fishing on Mille Lacs continues to be great as we head into another summer season. So get out there and enjoy everything the Mille Lacs area has to offer.
Loose lines and tight lips,
Wally
