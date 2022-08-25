This is the time of year when the lake levels usually start dropping. I saw this from the DNR so even though Mille Lacs lake levels are still above average, just be aware that lower water levels are probably on the horizon. Check this out:
As drought conditions continue in parts of the state, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is carefully monitoring the situation and taking steps as outlined in the Minnesota Statewide Drought Plan.
Regarding the overall situation in Minnesota, the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor map released Thursday, Aug. 11 shows:
- 17 percent of Minnesota is experiencing abnormally dry conditions, down from 20 percent last week.
- 8.5 percent of the state is in moderate drought, down from 10 percent last week.
- 3percent is in severe drought, down from 4 percent last week.
The current U.S. Drought Monitor map for Minnesota is available on the drought page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Climate/Drought).
A significant portion of the severe drought zone is in the seven-county Twin Cities Metro Area. The DNR continues to recommend that water users and water suppliers in the affected watersheds consider voluntary measures to reduce water use, such as limiting lawn watering. During drought, water resources are particularly stressed and water conservation measures (mndnr.gov/Waters/WaterMgmt_Section/Appropriations/Conservation.html) are especially important.
More information about drought is available on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Climate/Drought).
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
