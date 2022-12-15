Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announced the following appointments to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioids, Substance Use, and Addiction.
“The Advisory Council, along with the recently appointed Addiction and Recovery Director, will provide valuable insight from a variety of perspectives, including those with lived experiences and those from communities that are disproportionately impacted by addiction,” said Walz. “This partnership will work to ensure that individuals at all stages of recovery, and their families, have a voice to improve access to the resources they need.”
“Minnesota continues to fight against the growing opioids crisis, especially in our Native and Black communities that are disproportionately affected. I am grateful to these community leaders for partnering with our administration, and with their unique professional and personal experiences, leadership, and dedication to this work, we will be better poised to create more effective solutions,” said Flanagan. “I look forward to seeing what this council will accomplish over the next four years.”
Colin Cash – Onamia, MN
Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioids, Substance Use, and Addiction
Member
Effective: January 3, 2023
Term Expires: January 4, 2027
About the Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioids, Substance Use, and Addiction:
Walz signed legislation during the 2022 Legislative Session establishing the role of Addiction and Recovery Director, the Subcabinet on Opioids, Substance Use, and Recovery, and its corresponding Advisory Council. The advisory council will meet to identify opportunities for and barriers to the development and implementation of policies and strategies to expand access to effective services for Minnesotans. The advisory council will also examine services and supports needs and provide opportunities for Minnesotans who have experienced addiction.
Additional information about the council can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.
