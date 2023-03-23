“We have way too much city-owned property that we maintain,” said Mayor Loren Larson during a Garrison City council meeting held on March 14.
Larson proposed that the city of Garrison put the city hall building up for sale or lease and move the offices to the sewer district office building. “It would save us a lot of money,” said the mayor. “Whether we lease it or sell the property, it would get this property off from the maintenance, utilities and so forth, and put this property on the tax roll.”
“What’s everybody’s thoughts?” asked Larson.
Council member Darlene Stigen asked about maintenance equipment located on the property and about the commercial club using the building.
“I don’t think it’s a bad idea,” said clerk and treasurer Aaron Eckhout. He added, “If we lease it, we’re still technically the owner of it, and we have to maintain it. I don’t think lease would be a good idea.” Eckhout also wants to know how much the sewer district would charge and if it would be enough room.
“Let’s come up with some ideas where were going to get some income into the city that isn’t going to be a drain on the taxpayers,” said Larson. “This is a way that we can possibly do that.”
No decision on the future of the city hall building was made during the meeting.
Fire Department
“In the month of February we responded to 17 calls,” said Garrison fire chief Bruce Bruen. These consisted of nine EMS, a vehicle crash, two canceled calls and five fire calls.
A few of the fire calls were for structure fires. “What made it difficult is those three structure fires happened within two days. So it was extremely tough on the group,” noted Bruen. “It doesn’t look like a busy month, but February was a tough one.”
Garrison city council accepted donations to the fire department from the Fire Relief Association and Ducks Unlimited.
Two new firefighter hires for the Garrison Fire Department, pending background checks, include Marcus and Jaime GreatShield. The council approved the hirings, and council member Darlene Stigen said, “Welcome.”
“We’re very excited; thank you,” said Jaime.
Roundabout
There are two drawings of proposed roundabouts located at Garrison City Hall. This roundabout will replace the intersection on Hwy. 169, Hwy. 18 and Monroe Street. More information on the project is available on the Minnesota Department of Transportation website (www.dot.state.mn.us/d3/projects/garrison/index.html).
Citizens can come in to submit their viewpoints on the drawings. “We really need comments to give back to MNDOT,” said Larson. “If we go with the option of keeping Monroe Street open… that will take out the Y Club (Rocky Bottom at the Y) business.”
Eckhout added that the restaurant tear-down is up to the business owner.
As for the roundabout benefits, the mayor said, “one thing it will do it slow traffic down through town and we’d have the crosswalks.”
Council member Suzanne Foster voiced concerns about traffic for local residents. “There’s going to be certain times on the weekends and stuff, you’re going to have a hard time getting into that roundabout because you’re going to have a steady flow of traffic coming,” Foster said.
“I would’ve like to seen a bypass on Hwy. 169 following the lake and bypassing that roundabout,” added Stigen. “There’s a lot of traffic that goes north past us to Aitkin.”
Next meeting
The next Garrison City Council meeting will be held April 11 at 5:30 p.m. at Garrison City Hall.
