Our water cooler talk usually consists of playing “name that tune” as Bob sings us show tunes or stanzas from songs we never heard of. In frustration from our lack of musical prowess, Bob moves to seventies rock ballads that we are able to easily identify.
But water cooler talk has become a thing of the past in many offices in a pandemic that has lasted nearly a year and a half as offices have become bare with many employees working from home.
So what will happen to these barren offices? Will workers who can work from home continue to work from home to save business owners money in rental or operational costs? Will water cooler talk become a thing of the past?
CNBC says “for better or worse, working from home is here to stay.” In a March 11, 2021 article, the author states that employers, particularly tech companies, are adopting extended work-from-home policies. But it doesn’t stop there. Many government employees are delivering government services from home as well.
Maybe this pandemic after-effect has created some benefits.
It is reported by the Pew Research Center that most employees appreciate the opportunity of working from home. CARES Act funding, the money that was initially given to businesses and public agencies in the form of a grant, provided money to fund computers and remote access so that workers could socially isolate and work from home. Statistically, only 7% of workers had the capability to work from home pre-pandemic as opposed to the 57% who now work remotely (as of March, 2021). It is estimated that 70% of the workforce will be working remotely at least five days per month by 2025.
Most employees, whose job involves working at a computer, are now able to work anywhere of their choosing, as long as there is internet. Apparently, both Facebook and Twitter are allowing certain employees to work full time from home indefinitely if they wish.
Other benefits come in the form of less commuting and less time lost with family. This makes a position more desirable in a job market where it’s tough to find good help.
But maybe there are some downsides.
For some, telecommuting has been more stressful and isolating, especially for those with young children or those whose school-aged kids have had to move to distance learning because of an outbreak of COVID-19 in the schools. Other cons of working from home include home office costs, risk of overworking, risk of productivity, distractions at home, and a disproportionate work-life balance.
And reportedly for new employees, it’s been a challenge to form relationships and have the benefit of a mentor while beginning a new job remotely.
What next?
The New York Times posed the question “What will happen with all the empty commercial buildings?” in an April 19, 2021 article.
They follow with the answer that commercial real estate has been hit hard by the pandemic, but plans to convert some of the now-empty space into apartment buildings are now in place. This may benefit communities where quality, affordable housing is lacking. The conversions are reported to fall into three categories: offices to housing, hotels to housing, and hotels turning into offices, though not for long stays but short-term sessions.
But not all professions can work from home. For myself, there are some things I can do such as writing and paginating (layout of the newspaper) from home. Our office technology enables us to remote into a server which I have even been able to access while vacationing in other states. But this technology was in place before the pandemic for our company.
So will working from home be here indefinitely? Only time will tell as companies weigh out the benefits and drawbacks.
Traci LeBrun is the editor of the Messenger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.