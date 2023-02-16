Mayor pro tempore, Bill Hill, presided over the February meeting of the Onamia City Council last Wednesday.
First on the agenda for the council to consider were complaints from two city residents who each had to deal with city sewage backing up in their respective basements in late-January. The residents took charge of cleaning up the mess and submitted to the council a list of damages incurred by the mishaps, hoping the panel would consider reimbursing them for their damages. The council made a motion to pay for much of the damages incurred, hoping the city’s insurance would, in turn, reimburse city.
Next up, the city’s engineer, Dave Blommel, whose company is in charge of managing the building of a new water-treatment plant in town, asked the council to give him the go-ahead to advertise for bids on the project which is set to break ground this summer. Blommel estimated the project would take at least 18 months to complete. The council gave Blommel their blessing to proceed with getting bids.
The council then was given a heads up that June 19 would now be a state holiday (Juneteenth) in which public business cannot be conducted.
The two town maintenance employees, Josh True and Gene Falconer, asked the council for permission to rehab the out-dated lift station that services Red Willow Estate and businesses along Wall Street. The two men also discussed adding additional storage space mainly for city vehicles, including snow trucks and police cars. Members of the council tabled the issue until they could check out several vacant buildings or lots that would be available for this purpose.
The council went on record thanking the Onamia Veterans Club, Inc., The Mille Lacs Drift Skippers, and the City of Wahkon for their generous donations to the city, the money to be designated for improving the city parks.
Onamia Police Chief Amy Mattison reported on the ensuing hiring of a few more officers to her staff. She said she was waiting on the psychological screening appointment for a part-time person applying for that position, and that the full-time candidate “did not satisfactorily complete the background process” and she was not willing to move forward with that hiring. The council agreed to repost the openings in the local newspaper and media locations in the hopes of restarting the application and interview process.
As for the short-term rental policy for the city adopted by the council last month which they gleaned from the county policy, the council said they would look into creating their own policy, even though they were not aware of any short-term rentals located in their city limits.
Highlights of Onamia Mayor Marge Agnew’s latest monthly newsletter:
*East Central Regional Library (ECRL) is sending a librarian to Onamia on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., operating out of the Onamia Depot Library. ECRL card holders can order books and other materials from ECRL either on line or by phone at 763-689-7390. Books and other materials ordered from ECRL will be available for pickup on Tuesdays.
The Onamia Depot Library also has a large selection of books, new publications, as well as some classics, which are available for check out during regular library hours. Story Time Fun featuring stories, music, movement and art for children ages 0-9 accompanied by an adult, is back at the Depot Library on Saturdays in February from 10 to 10:30 am. Also featured at Story Time Fun are free books, activity bags and weekly prizes for all the children. Story Time Fun is free and no registration is needed.
The Depot Library is also sponsoring a Beginning Computer Class at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 and a tree care and planting class at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, March 22 and a Stress Awareness program at 11:30-1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19. All programs are free and open to the public.
*Ice Rink warming house hours are: Mon.-Fri. from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Skates are available to use at no charge during warming house hours.
*Snow removal rules for the remainder of the winter season include: Whenever Onamia gets two inches or more of snow, a “Snow Emergency” is automatically called and no motor vehicle may be parked on city streets until the snow is plowed. Vehicles not complying with this order may be ticketed and towed at owners expense.
Also, when taking care of snow removal in one’s yard, it is never appropriate to shovel or blow snow on to a city street or ally.
*Licenses for city dogs and cats can be purchased at city hall and are good for one year, Jan. 1 - Dec. 31. Proof of pet vaccinations are required to get a license.
*A park planning meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 7 at 7 p.m. at city hall. On the agenda is looking at preliminary plans for the Soo Line Park, ideas for new playground equipment for city parks and getting an update on funding for both projects. This meeting is open to the public.
*The Onamia Days planning meeting is scheduled for Monday, March 13 at 7 p.m. at city hall. This meeting is also open to the public and ideas for the celebration are welcome.
