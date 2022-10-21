After a spike in water related deaths last year that according to the DNR was the worst on record since 2005, 2022 so far has been down significantly. Last year there were 71 total water related fatalities, as of August 31 of this year there have been 17. That’s a 76% reduction. Of the 17 fatalities, nine were boating related and eight were not.
With the cold water season approaching, hopefully that number will not climb any higher.
According to the DNR: Each year, about 30% of fatal boating accidents happen during the cold-water period. In many instances, the victims weren’t wearing a life jacket. Wearing a life jacket – not just having one somewhere on the boat – is the most effective way to survive a fall into cold water.
“For many of us, our most cherished memories revolve around time spent on the water,” said Lt. Adam Block, boating law administrator for the DNR Enforcement Division in a press release. “But the water can be cruel and unforgiving, and failing to take the proper precautions before heading onto it can have disastrous consequences.”
Block went on to say, “Nobody expects to encounter a life-or-death situation when they’re out on the water, but the people who survive such experiences tend to be the ones who are best prepared.”
Here are the nine boating fatalities as of Aug. 31, according to DNR statistics:
4/29 – Washington Co. – Big Marine Lake – A 55-year-old Hugo man was operating his 19-foot motorboat when he and his passenger were thrown overboard just before 2 p.m. They had left the boat launch at a high speed. The boat took a hard left turn, putting both men in the water without life jackets, which were still in the boat. Another boater tried to rescue the men, but they had gone under and did not resurface. The operator’s body was recovered from 24 feet of water at 7 p.m. The other man’s body was recovered from about 25 feet of water at 2 p.m. the following day. (Life jacket: worn – no, on board – yes)
6/8 – Becker Co. – Detroit Lake – A 20-year-old Fergus Falls man drowned after jumping overboard from a drifting 24-foot pontoon boat on which he was a passenger. The boat drifted away from him, and he started to swim toward the boat. He began to struggle and yelled for help. Other passengers jumped in to help, but he started to pull them under, so they swam back to the boat. The operator then jumped into the water but was unable to find the man. The victim was fully clothed and was not wearing a life jacket at the time he went into the water. His body was recovered about 3.5 hours later. (Life jacket: worn – no, on board – yes)
6/17 – Lake of the Woods Co. – Lake of the Woods – A 29-year-old Rochester man drowned after falling overboard from the 21-foot motorboat he was a passenger on. The boat was moving at a slow speed while the occupants were fishing. The man was standing on a rear casting platform when the boat struck something underwater. He fell overboard and was not moving in the water. A Type IV throwable device was thrown and landed near the man but he was still motionless and was starting to sink in the water. One of the boat occupants jumped in the water to attempt to rescue the man, but he was unsuccessful. The victim was recovered the following day by sheriff’s deputies. (Life jacket: worn – no, on board – yes)
6/18 – Otter Tail Co. – South Lida Lake – A 48-year-old Pelican Rapids man died after jumping from his 21-foot pontoon boat to rescue his dog. They had just left the dock about five minutes earlier when the dog jumped from the boat into the water. The operator jumped in to rescue the dog and began to struggle. A Type IV throwable cushion was thrown to him but he was still struggling. The passenger jumped in the water and dragged the man to the boat using the cushion, but the man lost consciousness. CPR was started and they went back to the boat access where authorities took over. He was pronounced dead at the scene. (Life jacket: worn – no, on board – yes)
6/19 – Crow Wing Co. – Pelican Lake – A 49-year-old Merrifield man drowned while swimming from a drifting 18-foot pontoon boat. The boat drifted away from him, and he began to struggle in the water. He was face-down in the water while the other people on the boat struggled to maneuver the boat back to him. After about three to four minutes, they got him on the boat and CPR was begun. They got back to the public access where lifesaving measures continued. He was, however, pronounced dead at the scene. (Life jacket: worn – no, on board – yes)
7/1 – Le Sueur Co. – Lake Washington – A 45-year-old Madison Lake man drowned and was found floating in the lake near shore after his family had reported him missing. He had taken his 24-foot pontoon boat out the previous evening. His family went looking for him in the morning when they discovered he was not home. They found the boat, about 35 feet from the dock, floating along the shoreline. County deputies arrived and started a search. He was found in about two feet of water about 30 feet from the dock. It is unknown how he came to be in the water. (Life jacket: worn – no, on board – yes)
8/8 – Washington Co. – St. Croix River – A 43-year-old White Bear Lake man drowned while out fishing on the river in the overnight hours. His empty 14-foot motorboat was found floating in the river at about 8:30 a.m. and was reported to the county sheriff’s office. A search for the man began, and his body was found in the water just before noon. It is not known how he came to be in the water. (Life jacket: worn – no, on board – yes)
8/13 – Aitkin Co. – Elm Island Lake – A 25-year-old Hopkins man died after falling overboard while fishing with friends. No further information is known at this time.
Looking closer at the incidents, unfortunately none of the people were actually wearing life jackets – life jackets were on board, but not worn. A number of people jumped out of the boats just to go swimming, some were thrown or fell out of the boat. Some are a mystery because they were alone – another good time to wear a life jacket.
The old saying holds true: A life jacket in the boat is not going to help you in the water unless you’re wearing it. Another good rule is: If you can’t touch the bottom where you’re swimming, wearing a life jacket is a great idea; plus, it’s way more relaxing than having to swim and tread water to stay afloat.
As of Aug. 31 there were also 50 non-fatal boating accidents. Sixteen collisions with another watercraft, eight people fell overboard, five due to sinking/flooding/swamping, four capsized, four collided with a fixed/floating object, three collided with an underwater object, three due to fire/explosion, two were water skiing/wakeboarding/tubing, one collided with a swimmer, one fell in the boat, one was due to grounding (hitting bottom), one was struck by the propeller, and one “other”.
According to the DNR, reportable non-fatal accidents are those where there was at least $2,000 in property damage, an injury beyond first aid or total loss of the boat. Also worth noting: There is usually a delay in the reporting of non-fatal boating accidents.
Next week the Messenger will publish the “non-boating” fatalities so far in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.