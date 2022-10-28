sitting on dock.jpg

After a spike in water related deaths last year that according to the DNR was the worst on record since 2005, 2022 so far has been down significantly. Last year there were 71 total water related fatalities, 18 boating related and 53 that were not. As of Aug. 31 of this year there have been a total of 17. That’s a 76% reduction. Of the 17 fatalities, nine were boating related and covered in part one of this story; eight other fatalities that were not boating related are covered here.

With the cold water season approaching, hopefully that number will not climb any higher.

