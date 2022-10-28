After a spike in water related deaths last year that according to the DNR was the worst on record since 2005, 2022 so far has been down significantly. Last year there were 71 total water related fatalities, 18 boating related and 53 that were not. As of Aug. 31 of this year there have been a total of 17. That’s a 76% reduction. Of the 17 fatalities, nine were boating related and covered in part one of this story; eight other fatalities that were not boating related are covered here.
With the cold water season approaching, hopefully that number will not climb any higher.
“For many of us, our most cherished memories revolve around time spent on the water,” said Lt. Adam Block, boating law administrator for the DNR Enforcement Division in a press release. “But the water can be cruel and unforgiving, and failing to take the proper precautions before heading onto it can have disastrous consequences.”
Block went on to say “Nobody expects to encounter a life-or-death situation when they’re out on the water, but the people who survive such experiences tend to be the ones who are best prepared,”
Here are the eight non-boating fatalities as of August 31 according to DNR statistics:
4/1 – Dakota Co. – Galaxie Pond – A 66-year-old Lakeville man drowned after somehow entering the pond. His body was found about eight feet from shore, with about a half-inch of ice surrounding him. It is unknown when he entered the water. (Swimming ability – unknown)
5/12 – Washington Co. – St. Croix River – A 17-year-old Stillwater teen drowned while trying to help a friend. Several friends were jumping off the dock into the water at about 5:45 p.m. One person in the group started to struggle in the water. The victim jumped off the dock, in an attempt to help his friend, however, he was unable to swim and went under the water and didn’t resurface. Authorities arrived and located him about 45 minutes after he went under. Lifesaving measures were started and he was transported to the hospital where he died early the following morning. (Swimming ability – nonswimmer)
6/3 – Hennepin Co. – Lake Minnetonka – A 20-year-old Minneapolis man drowned while SCUBA diving in Maxwell Bay. He was diving with a team working for a weed removal company when one of his coworkers noticed he was missing. The coworker called 911. A search was started, and he was recovered about an hour and a half later. CPR was started by paramedics but was unsuccessful. (Swimming ability – unknown)
6/11 – Douglas Co. – hotel pool – A six-year-old Alexandria boy was found at the bottom of a hotel swimming pool. He was recovered from the bottom of the pool and CPR was started. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He passed away at the hospital four days later. It is unknown how long he had been in the pool. (Swimming ability – unknown)
6/12 – Dakota Co. – Lake Marion – A 22-year-old Lakeville woman drowned while swimming. She was with a friend swimming at a park beach at about 6 a.m. She went underwater and did not surface. Her friend found her under the water and brought her to the beach where 911 was called and CPR was started. She was transported by ambulance but was pronounced deceased. She had been underwater for two to three minutes. (Swimming ability – unknown)
6/25 – Hennepin Co. – residential pool – A seven-year-old
Minneapolis boy drowned after slipping into a backyard pool. He was hanging on to the edge of the pool with another child when they both slipped into the water. The other child was able to swim out of the pool but could not find the boy. He was pulled out by EMS and transported to the medical center, where he was pronounced dead. (Swimming ability – unknown)
7/6 – Clay Co. – Red River – A 35-year-old man drowned after somehow entering the river in Moorhead. His body was found face-down in the water along the bank of the river. It is unknown when he went in the river, but in June, he had made mention of wanting to swim across the river. (Swimming ability – unknown)
8/9 – Dakota Co. – drainage pond – A three-year-old Inver Grove Heights boy drowned in a shallow drainage pond behind a residence near his home. He had left the house unnoticed. He was found face-down about six feet from shore by his caretaker. CPR was given to no avail. There was a short construction fence around the pond. (Swimming ability – unknown)
The DNR noted there are also many water incidents pending – waiting for accident reports or confirmation of drowning to be submitted.
As of Aug. 31, non-boating water related fatalities are down 85% from last year, but it still shows the importance of diligence around water and the dangers it presents.
Hennepin Healthcare and the DNR offered KARE 11 several tips for preventing drownings and boating accidents:
Never leave a child unattended in or near water, and always designate an adult “water watcher.” This person should not be reading, texting, using a smartphone or be otherwise distracted. This warning includes pools, spas, bathtubs, buckets, decorative ponds and fountains.
Learn how to perform CPR on children and adults.
Learn how to swim and enroll your child in swimming lessons.
Do not rely on inflatable water wings to keep your child safe — they can give a false sense of security for both the child and caregiver.
Wear a life jacket. All children, and adults should wear a life jacket anytime they’re around the water.
Avoid alcohol. Its effects are magnified on the water and the consequences can be deadly. About 40% of boating fatalities include alcohol.
Wade feet-first into the water to avoid jumping into an area where the current, depth and other conditions are unknown.
Constantly supervise children while they’re in or near the water. Looking away even for a moment is enough time for tragedy to strike. Drowning often doesn’t involve yelling, screaming and waving of the arms. Rather, it often occurs silently.
Swim only in designated swimming areas.
Hennepin Healthcare also suggests these safety measures for pools:
If you own a pool or spa, install layers of protection, including a four-sided fence with a self-closing, self-latching gate.
Keep children away from pool drains, pipes and other openings to avoid entrapments.
Ensure any pool and spa you use has drain covers that comply with federal safety standards and if you do not know, ask your pool service provider about safer drain covers.
