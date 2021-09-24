Minnesota’s regular waterfowl season opens a half-hour before sunrise on Saturday, Sept. 25. Hunters need to be aware of new regulations in effect for the 2021 season:
• Shooting hours end at sunset the entire season.
• The Canada goose daily bag limit is five per day the entire season, with a possession limit of 15.
• In the South Zone, the split (closed period) is five days instead of 12 days. The closure is from Monday, Oct. 4, through Friday, Oct. 8.
• Motorized decoys may be used statewide throughout the entire waterfowl season, including on wildlife management areas. Remote controls for motorized decoys are legal.
Although drought conditions in some areas have improved, waterfowlers should plan ahead to ensure they can access areas they plan to hunt.
Information to help hunters properly identify waterfowl is available in an illustrated guide contained in the 2021 Minnesota Waterfowl Hunting Regulations. Complete regulations and the illustrated guide also are available in Hmong, Karen, Somali and Spanish. Access to complete information on Minnesota’s waterfowl hunting seasons is available from the DNR’s waterfowl hunting web portal.
