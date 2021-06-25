This week we are saluting law enforcement for the work they do in our communities. Our tribute is not nearly enough, however.
There is an exodus occurring in law enforcement in a historic fashion according to new data released by various police departments. And it is no wonder.
Over the years while writing up crime stories, I have been baffled and appalled by the types of incidents officers have to go through and situations they are forced to endure. Most people have no clue what happens when a crime occurs because we only know what the media tells us. I have seen reports where officers have been physically assaulted, bit, spit on, and had fecal matter thrown at them, along with threats made against them and their family members, just to name a few.
There have been times when officers are taken on a high speed chase in excess of 100 miles per hour only to chase the suspect on foot and wrestle down the offender. Most of the time the offender is high on meth and a danger to the community or their family.
The scenes officers often have to respond to where people have been killed in car or motorcycle accidents can be gruesome. Often officers have to tell a victim’s family that their loved one has died. They may have to respond to child abuse or extreme neglect – or even the death of a child which I imagine is the worst type of call.
These are just the incidents that I have personally read about while reading criminal complaints. There are many more incidents such as the one where just five days ago a Georgia officer died after being dragged by a car driven by a man who was speeding and was pulled over.
Not only do officers have to endure one of the toughest workplaces imaginable, but respect has been waning due to a change in politics. Officers in Mille Lacs County are largely appreciated by the community they serve, but many urban police departments, and even some rural departments, are having a hard time keeping officers for this reason.
The political shift in not holding criminals accountable for their behavior and painting officers with one large brush stroke of police misconduct, has demoralized the profession. So much so that an entire 50-person rapid response team recently quit in Portland. This trend has been occurring all across the nation.
If this trend continues, we will be left with nothing but anarchy. These politicians who scream “defund the police” are the same politicians who show up to speaking engagements with armed security and who live behind gated communities. The hypocrisy is astounding and needs to be highlighted by the mainstream media but isn’t.
In order to have a civilized society, we need to have law and order. I hope we all can agree on that. Are officers perfect? Is anyone perfect? Certainly not. But officers are people just like you and me who show up to their jobs with the intention to keep the peace.
Please thank an officer the next time you see them or there may not be officers to thank in the future.
Traci LeBrun is the editor of the Messenger.
