Onamia Depot Library “is a treasure,” in the words of volunteer Mary Pat.
That’s a resounding sentiment for the volunteers who take time from their weeks to come to interact with patrons, sort through books and keep this unique space running smoothly.
It’s impossible not to notice the grand windows when you walk into the library, stretching high toward the ceilings, coupled with lattice-like vents, which volunteer Sue explains is from when the depot operated just as that – a train depot. The vents helped the air and heat circulate from their stove. The ticket windows are still intact, just as if you could request your ticket from there still, she joked. Now the tickets are to far-off lands and distant times, creatures only limited by your imagination.
Director Margaret Willis showed a corner of the depot dedicated to Onamia’s history. It’s like a “Where’s Waldo?” book: Can you recognize where this building is, what it looks like now? Souvenirs from Onamia and the area are all over. Their desk is from the old school, a clock, too, and remnants from the hardware store and other touchstones.
Willis has been with the library since 2019, right before COVID set in. As with most places, there’s been a bit of a struggle to get back to pre-COVID numbers for the library. It’s not necessarily foot traffic – Willis said their “numbers aren’t down horribly.” Visits to the library seem to be more of a “quick hit,” she said. But there’s space for more interaction and relationship-building.
All the volunteers bring a host of different experiences and interests to the table, something they’ll use to their advantage. Willis talked about ramping up programs that play into their strengths, whether it’s helping build confidence while using a computer, or reaching out to members of the community who can help with footcare, easy exercises, caregiver support and more.
Linda, another volunteer, loves volunteering with the library. As a retired teacher, she knows that reading is the key to success. “[Libraries] are so important,” she said. She taught economics for 34 years and then stayed on to help in the school library after retiring.
They jumped into a difficult subject – funding.
The library is completely supported through donations, Willis said, and they apply for every grant they can. Volunteer Nancy said she estimates that 95% of the books on their shelves are donations. The city of Onamia owns the building and helps with upkeep, the library pays for utilities, and individuals donate, as well as townships. That generosity keeps the library opened, and Willis and the volunteers – and community members – are grateful.
It’s hard to ignore the fact that outreach services were suspended earlier this year by East Central Regional Library. Willis said she understands that ECRL had to make cuts after the county did not fully meet the funding request. Linda called it a “total shame” that the outreach program was cut.
With a shrug, Willis said, “Taxes are going up and libraries are closing.”
But Willis had been told previously that the outreach program at Onamia was one of the best attended and used. In lieu of the program, one of the volunteers weekly makes the trip to Isle to drop off books and pick up ones that patrons can order online from ECRL. But for those who don’t use computers, they miss out.
One of the Depot Library’s patrons comes weekly and often checks out between five and 10 books. Lanae said the MacGyvered link between Isle and Onamia hasn’t affected her too much, but she “feels bad” for those who have a hard time using the computer. It’s a “hardship” for her, though, to drive to Isle or Milaca. But the people at Onamia Depot Library “are wonderful.” She’s tried to advocate to bring back the outreach hours from ECRL by writing to the director and writing to the Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners, which has been a “frustrating” experience.
“Regardless of the funding,” Willis said, “we’re not planning on going anywhere.” They’re working on “beefing up” their programs and hope to help those who have been “reluctant” to come back out after the pandemic.
The library built on donations boasts an impressive inventory, just under 4,000 books, which volunteer Nancy has worked hard to document. She started volunteering right around the time Willis came on in 2019. Since that time, she’s gone through each and every book on the shelves and placed its title on a spreadsheet, separated into sections. Nancy’s background is as a paralegal, but she loves being at the library. Having the spreadsheet helps the volunteers to know quickly if they have certain titles in their collection. And as donations come in, they can see easily if they already have a copy. Nancy has a goal to allow people to search their inventory online someday; but for now, people can call the library and ask.
In addition to their documented inventory, Onamia Depot Library offers “read and return” books, where patrons can simply take a book on the honor system and return it when they can. It’s a great option for those who are going away for an extended time and wouldn’t be able to return books by the due date.
Onamia Depot Library is located in downtown Onamia at 204 Roosevelt Road. They are open Tuesdays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursdays, 2-5 p.m. and can be reached by calling 320-532-5210. You can check their Facebook page at Onamia Depot Library for regular updates and information about upcoming events and programs.
