pg 1 snowy trees.jpg

 Living in Minnesota brings a certain kind of distinction. We hang onto “o” sounds perhaps a beat too long, tater tot hotdish is more than likely our ultimate comfort food, the summers are incredible, and the winter’s reputation speak to the kind of tough-but-nice attitude we’ve fashioned for ourselves. Mother Nature certainly enjoys that solid winter reputation, and she reminded Minnesota over the weekend that March is March and that doesn’t necessarily mean spring.

As of Sunday, March 12, Fox 9 News meteorologist Alex Lenhert reported this winter’s snowfall totals to be the eighth highest on record with 80 inches recorded at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Number one was the winter of 1983-1984 with 98.6 inches.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.