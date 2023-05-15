WOM - Johnsongrass

Johnsongrass on the side of a road.

In January, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) added Johnsongrass (Sorghum halepense) to the Prohibited Eradicate Noxious Weed List. Johnsongrass is a tall perennial grass that grows up to eight feet and can cause millions of dollars of lost agricultural revenue. It was first introduced into the United States as a forage crop in the early 1800s.

Johnsongrass prefers full sun and disturbed soil and can tolerate a variety of habitats. Johnsongrass grows in pastures, roadsides, ditches, abandoned lots, and waste areas. It spreads vegetatively by rhizomes, growing vigorously up to 60 feet in a single year. It produces large quantities of seed that are moved by humans, animals, and water.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.