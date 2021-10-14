Motorists will see some changes Monday, Oct. 11, as they travel through the weekday work zone on Highway 210 between Deerwood and Aitkin, reports the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
The three-month detour used on westbound Highway 210 between Aitkin and Deerwood will be removed Oct. 8. Motorists will continue to encounter roadwork and periodic lane closures on both directions, including alternate one-way traffic with flaggers, as work wraps up.
Work will occur Monday through Friday, sunrise to sunset, on good weather days. Highway 210 will continue to be open on weekends—eastbound and westbound.
Crews will pave the asphalt shoulders, install road markings and finalize any other punch-list items.
When complete in early November, the project will provide a smoother ride, reduce maintenance costs, and improve overall roadside drainage along nine miles of Hwy 210.
For more information on projects in central Minnesota, visit www.mndot.gov/d3/construct/ or follow us on Facebook, at www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTcentral. For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, call 5-1-1 or visit 511mn.org.
