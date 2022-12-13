Third-year medical student Abby (Coyle) Munsterteiger began clinical training with Welia Health in the Rural Physician Associate Program this past month. She is a University of Minnesota Medical School-Duluth student who anticipates graduating in 2024.

Prior to medical school, Munsterteiger earned a Bachelor of Science in cell and molecular biology at the University of Minnesota – Duluth. Abby grew up in the small town of Watertown, Minnesota, which is slightly larger than Mora, prompting her interest in practicing medicine in rural areas. Munsterteiger is excited to live in Mora and is grateful for the patients allowing her to participate in their care as a student. “There is an abundance of learning that comes from each patient encounter. In my opinion, the best learning comes from one-to-one experiences, much better than trying to simulate in a classroom environment,” Abby says. Munsterteiger will be Welia Health’s 46th RPAP student since 1972. She began her rotations at the beginning of October with her preceptor and mentor, Dr. Katie Kroschel. In June of 2021, Dr. Kroschel took over for long-time preceptor Dr. Peter Donner. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.