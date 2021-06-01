Wewenibiikwe, Dorothy Sam, 81-year-old resident of Onamia, MN passed away on May 26, 2021. Visitation will begin at 7 PM on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. A Funeral Ceremony will begin at 10 AM on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center with Skip Churchill officiating. Burial will be in the Woodland Burial Grounds. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Dorothy dedicated her life to helping people in the chemical dependency field and served as Chief Justice for the Mille Lacs Band. Dorothy enjoyed sewing blankets, going to ceremonial dances, spending time with friends, family, and grandchildren. She liked playing bingo at the casino and solitaire on her phone. Dorothy loved watching old western TV shows, and was well known by Anishinabe people across the country and in Canada, for her spiritual teachings.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her mother and father, John “Ne-gon-i-gii-shik” and Lucy “O Madwe” Clark; brothers, James Clark Charlie Roach, Steven Clark, Norman Clark, Harlan Downwind; sisters, Grace Boyd, Rose Premo, Nancy Hansen, Genevieve Dorr, Kanchel Clark, Mildred Benjamin; daughters, Linda Sam and Isabelle Sam.
She is survived by her husband, Fred Sam; sons, Jay Kanassatega, Darrell Sam, and Paul Sam; daughters, Ida Downwind, Elaine Sam, Denise Sargent, and Erin Rafael; and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
