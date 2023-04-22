This winter I was asked by a sweet young lady who had recently moved to the area, “What does the mayor do”?
The question kind of stopped me in my tracks as I did not know what to answer with. So I told her, “Well, you run the meetings,” and then I stumbled a little more to find the right words. I then told her that there is a lot that goes into being the mayor but mostly knowing everything you can about what’s on the agenda and the history of what has happened on any particular topic. I then went on to say that if she was interested in city politics that she might start as a councilperson or start going to meetings to more understand how city government works.
So then that got me thinking about how honored I was to have even been asked that question. Being the mayor is not an easy job, and it’s not a fun job, but it is a job that has to be done. It is a job that requires you to be fair and equal and do what is best for the city and all of its residents to the best of your ability, along with your council members. So now I would love for others to reach out and ask questions about being a mayor or councilperson. I would love for younger residents to get more involved with our city, townships and county governments and start asking questions because you are the future. I am pretty sure that the young lady who asked the question will be asset to our communities, as she is already active in several community groups.
I started my city government career back 2004 as a councilmember and now I am on my second term as mayor. If you want to know more about city and local government, I strongly encourage you to reach out and find out more. The city of Wahkon and the city of Isle and Mille Lacs County all have websites with all of their information as to when meetings are and who are our representatives.
