This winter I was asked by a sweet young lady who had recently moved to the area, “What does the mayor do”?

The question kind of stopped me in my tracks as I did not know what to answer with. So I told her, “Well, you run the meetings,” and then I stumbled a little more to find the right words. I then told her that there is a lot that goes into being the mayor but mostly knowing everything you can about what’s on the agenda and the history of what has happened on any particular topic. I then went on to say that if she was interested in city politics that she might start as a councilperson or start going to meetings to more understand how city government works.  

