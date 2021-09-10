According to a YouTube video called “Mille Lacs Lake Muskies … What happened?” by muskie guide Josh Borovsky. The short answer is stocking. Mille Lacs, like so many other muskie fisheries, relies on stocking to keep the numbers up. It’s really that simple.
Stocking by the numbers
If you fished Mille Lacs for muskies in the mid-2000’s, you know what I’m talking about. There seemed to be fish everywhere. According to Borovsky, that was when the lake peaked due to the Minnesota DNR’s stocking efforts some fifteen odd years earlier. For eight years, from 1984 to 1992, the DNR stocked north of 45,000 fingerlings (approximately 7 inches long).
From 1988 to 1991 alone, there were over 25,000 fingerlings stocked. That’s why fishing was so good in the later years when they grew up to a catchable size. And just for reference, only one out of ten fingerlings survive the first year of their existence.
To put things in perspective, from 1993 to 2019, there were 36,000 fingerlings stocked total for all of those 26 years. Although, there was no stocking at all from 2000 to 2003. Since 1993, the DNR has been stocking Mille Lacs with around 3,000 fingerlings every other year. Basically a drop in the bucket for a fishery the size of Mille Lacs.
Catch rates by the numbers
According to Borovsky’s data in the video, the catch rates are totally proportionate to the number of fish that are in the lake. The old “you can’t catch what’s not there” philosophy. Well, back in the mid-2000’s, it was the absolute peak of the muskie population.
One thing anglers did note was the fact that there were very few small fish. It seemed the fish that were caught were going to be over 40 inches then under 40 inches on average. That is actually a very striking sign of a fishery that is on the verge of collapse. The big fish will not live forever. If anglers are not catching small fish, where is the recruitment?
Most muskie fisherman don’t really mind only catching bigger fish, as that is what it is about for most muskie anglers. They would simply fish for another species if they wanted to catch more numbers and smaller fish.
The mid-2000’s was the best chance at a trophy muskie on Mille Lacs Lake by far. The lake was literally full of them. Back then, the minimum size limit was 48 inches to keep. And when Mille Lacs was kicking out the trophies, many anglers decided to keep them. According to Borovsky’s data in 2006 alone, the DNR creel census reported there were 80 muskies harvested that had an average of an astonishing 36 pounds each. That was just in that one year.
Muskies Incorporated data
According to Muskies Incorporated catch data, the peak of the lake was 2007 with over 450 entries into their “Lunge log” database. By 2008, just one season later, the entries had dropped to only 75 total, and since then it has been a fairly low flat line averaging only 10 to 50 entries per year from 2009 to 2020. The absolute bottom was 2016 with just 10 muskies entered from the entire lake.
So far this season, as of this writing there are eight total entries, but one was a 54.5 inch fish. That is a fish that not very many fisheries are capable of producing – and the main reason diehard anglers will continue to fish the lake knowing full well they may go days without even seeing a muskie, much less catching one.
What does the future hold?
So the data proves that the catch rates are proportionate to previous years stocking numbers. And since 1993, the stocking has been dismal to say the least. Now, even if the DNR decided to really make an effort into rebuilding the muskie population as a whole and started stocking fish in there like back in late 80’s and early 90’s, the reality is it would take at least 10 to 15 years for those fish to grow up to a catchable size/population.
That would put us well into the 2030s as a time frame. But if the DNR continues to stock it as a “low density/trophy potential” fishery at 3,000 fingerlings every other year, nothing will change. According to Borovsky, “Change needs to happen now for future fishing.”
So if you’re not satisfied with the “status quo” of the DNR’s plan for the muskie fishery on Mille Lacs, give them a call or drop them an email. Be respectful and let them know you’d like to see more muskies stocked in the lake.
