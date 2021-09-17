The Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners and county officials regularly meet in closed sessions during county board meetings with their attorneys regarding the lawsuit filed against them by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe over the policing and the reservation boundary. The meetings are closed to the public and media.
Understandably, the details of the meetings cannot be disclosed; only the topic of discussion is given to the public and media.
The question “Is it worth it for the County to stay in the fight in light of their financial woes?” has been thrown around of late.
I imagine, but can’t say with certainty, that this question has been addressed in closed sessions as commissioners are at their wits end in how to trim the budget, knowing attorneys are not cheap – to the tune of $6.4 million of taxpayer money. So the Messenger posed the question to the County’s attorneys: “What would happen if Mille Lacs County stopped paying for the legal defense?”
The response is likely the same response that the county commissioners would have been given – had the question been asked during closed session.
Short answer (according to Randy Thompson, of Nolan, Thompson, Leighton & Tataryn, PLC, who is one of the lead attorneys for the County): either the County defends themselves – regardless of the merit of the complaint – or loses through a default judgment.
Thompson said that if the County would choose not to defend itself, the Mille Lacs Band would likely seek and receive a default judgment in a district court stating that the 1855 Mille Lacs Reservation still exists.
The lawsuit is in its late stages, with much of the groundwork already done and money already spent. The County has budgeted approximately $700,000 for legal costs in 2022.
Thompson said that the County is prohibited by State law from defending itself in court without an attorney. He said that it is also noteworthy that the County is hoping to be compensated by the State for legal fees in their indemnification lawsuit for the county attorney and sheriff, in which the Minnesota Supreme Court recently agreed to review. Additionally, the default judgment, said Thompson, would likely include the finding that the County, county attorney and sheriff interfered with the Band’s tribal inherent and federal law enforcement authority.
Looking ahead, said Thompson, the federal district (trial) court that is hearing the reservation status issue put the case on hold in April of this year so that appeals by the sheriff and county attorney could be decided by the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals. He said that, from a financial perspective, the legal fees from April of 2021 until at least the spring of 2022 will be greatly reduced relative to the prior two years and added that this will hopefully assist the County in managing the payment of legal expenses.
Thompson noted that the law firms involved will also find ways to work with the county board to manage the payment of legal costs going forward.
Traci LeBrun is the editor of the Messenger.
