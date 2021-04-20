April highlights Occupational Therapy Month. Many people are familiar with the term “rehab” and even physical therapy, but are you familiar with what occupational therapy means and what it offers?
The American Occupational Therapy Association defines occupational therapy as “the only profession that helps people across the lifespan to do the things they want and need to do through the therapeutic use of daily activities (occupations). Occupational therapy (OT) practitioners enable people of all ages to live life to its fullest by helping them promote health, and prevent—or live better with—injury, illness, or disability.”
The main difference between occupational therapy vs. physical therapy is that occupational therapy focuses on improving a patient’s ability to perform everyday activities, and physical therapy focuses on improving a patient’s ability to perform a movement of the human body.
Occupational therapists work with people of all ages assisting those recovering from injuries or who have developmental or cognitive disabilities affecting their motor skills, emotions or behavior.
Some of the everyday activities that an occupational therapist might focus on include tasks such as getting dressed, bathing, cooking, managing medications, even activities related to getting you back to your favorite hobby. These daily activities help you be an active, independent, and productive parent, friend, spouse, student, golfer, cook, employee, etc.
Specific examples of how an occupational therapist might assist in getting back to everyday activities include: teach one-handed techniques to complete daily tasks, use adaptive equipment after surgery, work with a child to develop their fine motor skills, teach exercises to help with pain management, evaluate & manage wheelchair use for mobility, and much more.
Mille Lacs Health System has an extensive Rehab Department and has two occupational therapists on staff. MLHS provides services in Acute Care, Long Term Care, Outpatient Rehab, Outpatient Pediatrics, Homecare, and school-based assistance. MLHS OT specializes in individualized rehabilitation programs aimed at improving patients’ abilities to carry out activities of daily living.
