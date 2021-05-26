GOVERNMENT
• Isle zoning meeting: 1st Mon., 5 p.m., Isle City Council Chambers.
• Onamia Planning Commission: 1st Mon., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
• Mille Lacs County Board meeting: 1st and 3rd Tues., 9 a.m., Mille Lacs County Courthouse.
• Wahkon City Council meeting: 2nd Mon., 6 p.m., Wahkon City Hall.
• Garrison City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 5:30 p.m., Garrison City Hall.
• Eastside Township Board meeting: 2nd Tues, 7 p.m. at the Township Hall.
• Isle City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 6:00 p.m., Isle City Hall.
• Soil and Water Conservation District board meetings: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse.
• Onamia City Council meeting: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
** Social distancing requirements may be in place at various government meetings.
HEALTH
• COVID-19 vaccine sign up: To sign up for COVID-19 vaccine, visit: www.millelacs.mn.gov/.
MISCELLANEOUS
Isle Area Food Shelf: Isle Area Food Shelf Distribution Dates are 1st and 3rd Tuesday each month, 3:30 to 5:30 at our 2nd Ave South location in the City of Isle Garage next door to the police station/library.
Recycling: Isle: One block west of Isle City Hall, 465 W. Isle Street, Isle. Onamia: Near Onamia Township Hall, 35617 125th Ave., Onamia. Milaca: 565 8th St. NE, Milaca. - All open 24 hours per day.
Cribbage: At the Onamia VFW, on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. Call (320) 532-4171. At MSA Flagship in Isle on Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. Call (320) 676-3556 if interested.
Isle Area Farmers market: At Johnson’s Portside Saturdays from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Paint & Sip (Moonlight Reflection theme) at Tibbetts Wilderness Cabin Coffee: A Paint & Sip will be held on May 19 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Cost is $30. Pre-registration required. Located on Main St. in Isle. Call (320) 362-4645 to register.
Garrison Fire Fest: Garrison Fire Fest will be held on June 19 at Jake Regan Park in Garrison starting at 10 a.m. There will be vendor booths, a silent auction, kids safe house and activities, cocktails and beer for purchase, softball and bean bag tournament, pig roast provided by Green Lantern Bar & Grill, and a street dance. No charge for event. All proceeds from sales are going to Garrison Fire & Rescue Relief Association.
The Glen Farmers Market is kicking off it’s fourth season on Friday, June 11. The market, located about 15 miles southeast of Aitkin on the property of Glen Meats at the corner of Hwy. 47 and Co. Rd. 12, is open every Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. through the season. Market vendors offer a variety of local produce, baked goods, craft items, and more. Follow the Glen Farmers Market on Facebook for market updates. For more info or to be a vendor at the Glen Farmers Market, contact Adrienne Hurd at 218-927-4553 or email hurdfamilyfarm@gmail.com.
4th Annual Big Stix Scramble Golf Tournament and Raffle to be held on Saturday, June 12th. Proceeds Benefit Prostate Cancer Patients and Families. See add on page one or Stop at Bayview Bar & Grill for Details.
Memorial Day services: The Isle Area Colorguard and Bethesda Lutheran Church of Malmo will be having a graveside service on Sunday, May 30 at Malmo and Lakeside cemeteries in honor of Memorial Day. The service will be at 1 p.m. at the Malmo Cemetery and 2 p.m. at Lakeside Cemetery in Isle. The Isle Memorial Service will be held at 9 a.m. at the Sunset Cemetery in Isle.
Wahkon Veterans Park: 100th anniversary re-dedication ceremony. Saturday, May 29 at 11 a.m. See Wahkon Wave Facebook page for more details.
SUPPORT GROUPS
AA meetings:
• Isle: Every Weds (7-8 p.m.) and Sat., (9-10 a.m.)., Faith Lutheran Church, 220 E. Lake St. Call (763)732-3290 for more information.
• Garrison: Every Mon & Weds., 7:30 p.m., Community Alliance Church, 9468 Jefferson St. .
• Malmo: Every Mon., 7-8 p.m., Bethesda Lutheran, 21590 Hwy. 47, Malmo.
Call (425) 533-4620 for more information.
• Onamia: AA support group meeting at Holy Cross Center at 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing are required.
• Onamia: NA support group meeting at Holy Cross Center at 7 p.m. on Sundays. Masks and social distancing are required.
• Parkinson’s Disease Support Group Meeting via Zoom: The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will meet virtually via Zoom on Thursday, May 6, at 1:00pm. A Movement Disorder Specialist who is a neurologist from the Twin Cities will present on Parkinson’s Disease and a treatment option. Also, a person with Parkinson’s will tell their story. If you are not already on the email list or have a question, call 218-829-4017.
• Isle: TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. at Isle Baptist Church. Call Theresa Oelrich at 763-438-3610 for more information.
• Grief Support Group: Thursdays beg. June 10 for 8 weeks, 1-2:30 p.m. at Holy Cross Center, Onamia. Drop-ins welcome
• Caregivers Support Group: 3rd Tues. of every month, 10 a.m., at Holy Cross Center, Onamia. Drop-ins welcome.
