The Onamia ice rink on Main Street will soon be open. Weather permitting, supervised warming house hours will be as follows:  Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m; Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m.  Some skates are available for use during the above hours.

Isle’s ice-skating rink, just north of Nyquist Elementary School, is open! The hours are 12-7:30 p.m. all non-school days and 3- 7:30 p.m. school days. Hope to see you all there!

