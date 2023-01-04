The Onamia ice rink on Main Street will soon be open. Weather permitting, supervised warming house hours will be as follows: Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m; Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m. Some skates are available for use during the above hours.
Isle’s ice-skating rink, just north of Nyquist Elementary School, is open! The hours are 12-7:30 p.m. all non-school days and 3- 7:30 p.m. school days. Hope to see you all there!
Children and their families are encouraged to join us for Storytime with Tia on the first and last Saturday of the month at 10 a.m. starting in December at the Mille Lacs Lake Community Library in Isle. We’ll read stories, sing songs, and have a jolly good time! No registration necessary.
Dates include: Jan. 7 and 28; Feb. 4 and 25; and March 4 and 25. Isle Area Pickleball plays every Tuesday and Thursday mornings (8:30-11:30 a.m.); Wednesday 6 p.m. at the IREC. We welcome new and seasoned players.
Read stories, sing songs, and more at preschool storytime on Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. starting Jan. 10 at the Aitkin Public Library. Afterward, stay a while and make a craft!
Storytime is a 30-minute program designed for children ages 3-5 and their caregivers. Siblings are always welcome! No registration necessary.
Join the McGregor Public Library for preschool storytime on Fridays at 10:30 a.m. starting Jan. 13. We will read stories, sing songs, and more. Afterward, stay a while and make a craft!
Join the Aitkin Public Library for a Jigsaw Puzzle Challenge on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. We will be forming teams and competing to see who can complete a jigsaw puzzle the fastest. All puzzles will be provided. The fastest team will win a prize…and bragging rights!
Individual registration is required for all participants. Registration opens Jan. 3 on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. We will try to keep family/friend groups together as a team, so please indicate other registrants you want to be teamed up with when registering.
Bring your family and friends to Jumbo Game Day at East Central Regional Library! We will be playing a giant game of the family favorite classic board game, Candyland, at ECRL branch libraries in Aitkin and McGregor. Mark your calendars:
Saturday, Jan. 14, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Aitkin Public Library, 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin
Saturday, Jan. 21, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., McGregor Public Library, 111 E. Center Ave., McGregor
Candyland takes about 15 minutes to play and will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. While you wait your turn for Candyland, enjoy some regular-sized games and other large games, or play a round of something else.
This game is recommended for ages 5 and up. No registration necessary.
The Mille Lacs Health System Auxiliary welcomes all who wish to join us. Meetings are the first Tuesday of each month at 3 p.m. at Holy Cross Center in the hospital complex in Onamia. 320-277-6101.
Mille Lacs Area Patch Workers Quilt Club. Meetings are the 1st Tuesday of the month at Wahkon Fire Hall, 7 p.m. Any questions call Kathy 320-676-3359.
BINGO: Bingo runs every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Nitti’s Hunters Point.
VFW Auxiliary 955 meeting will be held the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Vets Club in Onamia.
Recycling: Isle: One block west of Isle City Hall, 465 W. Isle Street, Isle. Onamia: Near Onamia Township Hall, 35617 125th Ave., Onamia. Milaca: 565 8th St. NE, Milaca. - All open 24 hours per day.
Isle Food Shelf:Open on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month from 3:30-5:30 at the Isle City Garage.
In Aitkin, Ruby’s Pantry is held the first Saturday of the month from 9-10:30 a.m. at Journey North Community Church. It is $25 for a bundle donation to receive a cart full of groceries.
Ruby’s Pantry is held the second Tuesday of the month at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd from 4:30-6 p.m. It is $25 for a bundle donation to receive a cart full of groceries.
Cribbage:At the Onamia VFW, on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. Call 320-532-4171. At MSA Flagship in Isle on Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. Call 320-676-3556 if interested.
Wednesday “500” cards, every Wednesday at Wahkon Inn, 1-4:30 p.m.
Barnacle’s Bingo Wednesdays 6 p.m. Meat raffle Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Isle AA: Every Weds (7:30-8:30 p.m.) and Sat., (9-10 a.m.)., Faith Lutheran Church, 220 E. Lake St. Call (763)732-3290 for more information.
• Garrison AA: Every Mon & Weds., 7:30 p.m., Community Alliance Church, 9468 Jefferson St.
• Malmo AA: Every Mon., 7-8 p.m., Bethesda Lutheran, 21590 Hwy. 47, Malmo. Call (425) 533-4620 for information.
• Onamia AA: Support group meeting at Holy Cross Center at 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing are required.
• Isle: TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. at Isle Baptist Church. Call Theresa Oelrich at 763-438-3610 for more information.
• Life Recovery for Addiction Group: Life Recovery Group will be meeting at Onamia Alliance Church on Mondays at 7 p.m. Call Archie at (320) 420-5012 for more information.
GOVERNMENT
• Isle zoning meeting: 1st Mon., 5 p.m., Isle City Council Chambers.
• Onamia Planning Commission: 1st Mon., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
• Onamia City Council meeting: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
• Mille Lacs County Board meeting: 1st and 3rd Tues., 9 a.m., Mille Lacs County Courthouse.
• Wahkon City Council meeting: 2nd Mon., 6 p.m., Wahkon City Hall.
• Garrison City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 5:30 p.m., Garrison City Hall.
• Isle City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 6 p.m., Isle City Hall.
• Soil and Water Conservation District board meetings: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse.
• Eastside Township Board meeting: 2nd Tues, 7 p.m. at the Township Hall.
