UPCOMING 

The Onamia Vets Club will be hosting a benefit fundraiser for Josh and Sam Willis and family, who lost their home, their belongings and family pets in a devastating fire on Aug. 9, 2022. The benefit is Saturday, Oct. 15, beginning at 1 p.m. There will be a silent auction, raffle tickets, bake sale, chili feed and live music. Contact Jesse Vivant at 320-333-5024 or Shannon Brown at 218-565-8496. Any updates for the event will be posted to their Facebook page. The Onamia Vets Club is located at 38692 US Highway 169.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.