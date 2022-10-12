The Onamia Vets Club will be hosting a benefit fundraiser for Josh and Sam Willis and family, who lost their home, their belongings and family pets in a devastating fire on Aug. 9, 2022. The benefit is Saturday, Oct. 15, beginning at 1 p.m. There will be a silent auction, raffle tickets, bake sale, chili feed and live music. Contact Jesse Vivant at 320-333-5024 or Shannon Brown at 218-565-8496. Any updates for the event will be posted to their Facebook page. The Onamia Vets Club is located at 38692 US Highway 169.
Retired Minnesota State Trooper Mike Flatley is offering a defensive driving course through Zoom on Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Cost is $14. Pre-register by calling 218-750-3189 or email mnflats@hotmail.com.
The Mille Lacs Health System Auxiliary welcomes all who wish to join us. Meetings are the first Tuesday of each month at 3 p.m. at Holy Cross Center in the hospital complex in Onamia. 320-277-6101.
Mille Lacs Area Patch Workers Quilt Club. Meetings are the 1st Tuesday of the month at Wahkon Fire Hall, 7 p.m. Any questions call Kathy 320-676-3359.
BINGO: Bingo runs every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Nitti’s Hunters Point.
VFW Auxiliary 955 meeting will be held the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Vets Club in Onamia.
Recycling:Isle: One block west of Isle City Hall, 465 W. Isle Street, Isle. Onamia: Near Onamia Township Hall, 35617 125th Ave., Onamia. Milaca: 565 8th St. NE, Milaca. - All open 24 hours per day.
Cribbage:At the Onamia VFW, on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. Call 320-532-4171. At MSA Flagship in Isle on Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. Call 320-676-3556 if interested.
Wednesday “500” cards, every Wednesday at Wahkon Inn, 1-4:30 p.m.
