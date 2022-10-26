UPCOMING 

The Onamia Depot Library is offering a “Stay Strong, Stay Safe” program on Oct. 26 at 10:30 a.m. The program includes easy stretching, balance and strengthening exercises and suggestions to help one stay safe in everyday activities. Presentation by Dawn Osterman, PT. Pre-registration is not necessary. For questions call 320-532-5210, leave a message if needed or email onamiadepotlibary@yahoo.com.

