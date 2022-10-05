UPCOMING
The public can read a summary of the 2023 Mille Lacs County preliminary budget as well as add their input at https://www.millelacs.mn.gov/2768/Mille-Lacs-County-Budget-2023.
On Saturday, Oct. 8 at 1 p.m., Kate Sterner will present “The Art of Singlade Bollar” at the Sons of Norway meeting at the IREC center in Isle. A singlade (pronounced “sing-lah-deh”) ball is a beautiful yarn craft, an obscure folk art Sterner learned from her Danish grandfather. They are easy to construct and involve scraps of thread, fabric and yarn squeezed into a ball that is wound tight with wool yarn until completely covered in several layers. Then an outer, colorful design of yarn is stitched over the inner layer and can be used as toys for children or pets or just set out for display.
The Onamia Vets Club will be hosting a benefit fundraiser for Josh and Sam Willis and family, who lost their home, their belongings and family pets in a devastating fire on Aug. 9, 2022. The benefit is Saturday, Oct. 15, beginning at 1 p.m. There will be a silent auction, raffle tickets, bake sale, chili feed and live music. Contact Jesse Vivant at 320-333-5024 or Shannon Brown at 218-565-8496. Any updates for the event will be posted to their Facebook page. The Onamia Vets Club is located at 38692 US Highway 169.
Retired Minnesota State Trooper Mike Flatley is offering a defensive driving course through Zoom on Tuesday, Oct. 18 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Cost is $14. Pre-register by calling 218-750-3189 or email mnflats@hotmail.com.
The Mille Lacs Health System Auxiliary welcomes all who wish to join us. Meetings are the first Tuesday of each month at 3 p.m. at Holy Cross Center in the hospital complex in Onamia. 320-277-6101.
Mille Lacs Area Patch Workers Quilt Club. Meetings are the 1st Tuesday of the month at Wahkon Fire Hall, 7 p.m. Any questions call Kathy 320-676-3359.
BINGO: Bingo runs every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Nitti’s Hunters Point.
VFW Auxiliary 955 meeting will be held the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Vets Club in Onamia.
Recycling: Isle: One block west of Isle City Hall, 465 W. Isle Street, Isle. Onamia: Near Onamia Township Hall, 35617 125th Ave., Onamia. Milaca: 565 8th St. NE, Milaca. - All open 24 hours per day.
Cribbage:At the Onamia VFW, on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. Call 320-532-4171. At MSA Flagship in Isle on Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. Call 320-676-3556 if interested.
Wednesday “500” cards, every Wednesday at Wahkon Inn, 1-4:30 p.m.
Barnacle’s Bingo Wednesdays 6 p.m. Meat raffle Fridays and Saturdays, 5 p.m.
Isle Food Shelf:Open on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month from 3:30-5:30 at the Isle City Garage.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Isle AA: Every Weds (7:30-8:30 p.m.) and Sat., (9-10 a.m.)., Faith Lutheran Church, 220 E. Lake St. Call (763)732-3290 for more information.
• Garrison AA: Every Mon & Weds., 7:30 p.m., Community Alliance Church, 9468 Jefferson St.
• Malmo AA: Every Mon., 7-8 p.m., Bethesda Lutheran, 21590 Hwy. 47, Malmo. Call (425) 533-4620 for information.
• Onamia AA: Support group meeting at Holy Cross Center at 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing are required.
• Isle: TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. at Isle Baptist Church. Call Theresa Oelrich at 763-438-3610 for more information.
• Life Recovery for Addiction Group: Life Recovery Group will be meeting at Onamia Alliance Church on Mondays at 7 p.m. Call Archie at (320) 420-5012 for more information.
GOVERNMENT
• Isle zoning meeting: 1st Mon., 5 p.m., Isle City Council Chambers.
• Onamia Planning Commission: 1st Mon., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
• Onamia City Council meeting: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
• Mille Lacs County Board meeting: 1st and 3rd Tues., 9 a.m., Mille Lacs County Courthouse.
• Wahkon City Council meeting: 2nd Mon., 6 p.m., Wahkon City Hall.
• Garrison City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 5:30 p.m., Garrison City Hall.
• Isle City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 6 p.m., Isle City Hall.
• Soil and Water Conservation District board meetings: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse.
• Eastside Township Board meeting: 2nd Tues, 7 p.m. at the Township Hall.
ELECTION 2022
SCHEDULE
Early in-person voting for the general election begins Friday, Sept. 23. For more information, visit https://www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/other-ways-to-vote/vote-early-in-person/.
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
