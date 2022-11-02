UPCOMING 

The Mille Lacs Fisheries Advisory Committee will meet Thursday, Nov. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. The committee will meet in-person at McQuoid’s Inn, 1325 State Highway 47, Isle, as well as online. The agenda will include recent creel and other lake survey results, and a discussion on the state’s priorities when setting walleye regulations. Visit https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/MNDNR/bulletins/334b988 for more information.

