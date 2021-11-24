GOVERNMENT
• Isle zoning meeting: 1st Mon., 5 p.m., Isle City Council Chambers.
• Onamia Planning Commission: 1st Mon., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
• Mille Lacs County Board meeting: 1st and 3rd Tues., 9 a.m., Mille Lacs County Courthouse.
• Wahkon City Council meeting: 2nd Mon., 6 p.m., Wahkon City Hall.
• Garrison City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 5:30 p.m., Garrison City Hall.
• Eastside Township Board meeting: 2nd Tues, 7 p.m. at the Township Hall.
• Isle City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 6:00 p.m., Isle City Hall.
• Soil and Water Conservation District board meetings: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse.
• Onamia City Council meeting: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
MISCELLANEOUS
Thanksgiving Community Feast: to be held on Thursday, Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Holy Cross Center in Onamia. See ad on this page for more information.
Turkey BINGO: Turkey BINGO will be held from Nov. 11 from 6-8 p.m. at the Garrison VFW. See ad on this page for more information.
Pickle ball teams wanted: Looking for pickle ball teams for winter fun & exercise at Garrison Community Center. If interested contact Kevin (507) 261-0560.
BINGO: BINGO will be starting at Nitti’s Hunters Point on October 6 and run ever Wednesday at 6 p.m.
VFW Auxiliary 955 meeting will be held the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Vets Club in Onamia.
Recycling: Isle: One block west of Isle City Hall, 465 W. Isle Street, Isle. Onamia: Near Onamia Township Hall, 35617 125th Ave., Onamia.Milaca: 565 8th St. NE, Milaca. - All open 24 hours per day.
Cribbage: At the Onamia VFW, on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. Call (320) 532-4171. At MSA Flagship in Isle on Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. Call (320) 676-3556 if interested.
Isle Food Shelf: Open on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month from 3:30-5:30 at the Isle City Garage.
Lions Christmas Tree of Giving: After 2 years off for Covid, the Lions club will be once again be doing the Senior Christmas tree of giving at Teals Market the Saturday after Thanksgiving, November 27. The Lions will put up the tree. Please stop by and look if you can make a seniors Christmas wish come true!
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Isle AA: Every Weds (7:30-8:30 p.m.) and Sat., (9-10 a.m.)., Faith Lutheran Church, 220 E. Lake St. Call (763)732-3290 for more information.
• Garrison AA: Every Mon & Weds., 7:30 p.m., Community Alliance Church, 9468 Jefferson St. .
• Malmo AA: Every Mon., 7-8 p.m., Bethesda Lutheran, 21590 Hwy. 47, Malmo.
Call (425) 533-4620 for more information.
• Onamia AA: Support group meeting at Holy Cross Center at 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing are required.
• Life Recovery for Addiction Group: Life Recovery Group will be meeting at Onamia Alliance Church on Mondays at 7 p.m. The church is located at 304 Oak Street South. Call Archie at (320) 420-5012 for more information.
• Onamia NA: Support group meeting at Holy Cross Center at 7 p.m. on Sundays. Masks and social distancing are required.
• Parkinson’s Disease Support Group Meeting (Please note date change): The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will meet at Lord of Life Church, 6190 Fairview Road, Baxter on Thursday, November 11 at 1:00pm. There will be a presentation by the American Parkinson’s Disease Association (APDA) on Cognitive Issues. Please call 218-829-4017 if you have questions. Masks are required at the church.
• Isle: TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. at Isle Baptist Church. Call Theresa Oelrich at 763-438-3610 for more information.
• Grief Support Group: Thursdays beginning June 10 for 8 weeks, 1-2:30 p.m. at Holy Cross Center, Onamia. Drop-ins welcome
• Caregivers Support Group: 3rd Tues. of every month, 10 a.m., at Holy Cross Center, Onamia. Drop- ins welcome.
Parkinson’s Disease Support Group Meeting: The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will meet at Lord of Life Church, 6190 Fairview Road, Baxter on Thursday, September 2 at 1:00pm. There will be a video clip and discussion about psychosis, delusions and hallucinations. Please call 218-829-4017 if you have questions. Masks are required at the church.
• Grief Recovery Support Group: Grief Share is a grief recovery support group where you can find help and healing for the hurt of losing a loved one. Bethesda Lutheran Church of Malmo will be starting a Grief Support Group on Tuesday, October 26th, 2021, from 4:00-6:00pm. Sessions will run every Tuesday for 12-13 weeks. Anyone interested can simply show up. You are not required to attend all sessions but are urged to. Free will donation accepted but not required. Pre-registration is encouraged, but not required. Call the church office (320-684-2123) to register or register at your first meeting. Bethesda Lutheran Church of Malmo is located at 21590 State Hwy. 47 near Malmo, Minn.
