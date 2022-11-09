UPCOMING 

A healthcare directive helps protect a person’s health care wishes when they can’t speak for themselves. The healthcare directive applies any time the person is unable to communicate. Onamia Depot Library is sponsoring a program, presented by Joan Shields, PA, to help you develop your own personal healthcare directive. The program is Nov. 12 10:30 a.m. at the library. The directive will be completed at that session. Please bring a list of what you would want for your own health care interventions.

