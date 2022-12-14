The Onamia ice rink on Main Street will soon be open. Weather permitting, supervised warming house hours will be as follows:  Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m; Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m.  Some skates are available for use during the above hours.

The Community Toy Box is coming to the Mille Lacs area once again. Volunteers are collecting toys for children infant to 12 years old and cash donations (checks can be made out to the Community Toy Box) at area businesses now through Dec. 12. The drive-through style toy distribution will be held at the Onamia Vets Club parking lot at Hwy. 169/27 junction on Dec. 17, 3-5 p.m. If you are a business and would like to put a toy donation box in your business, please call 320-630-8195.

